PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,616,569 shares of company stock valued at $107,875,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

