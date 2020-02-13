PBF Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,962 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,291% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 82,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,616,569 shares of company stock worth $107,875,896. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 3,089,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

