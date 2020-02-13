PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 3% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $77,814.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.25 or 0.06033242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00120372 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,913,142 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.