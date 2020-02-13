PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 120,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

PDLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 34,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $252.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

