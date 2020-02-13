Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PEB stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

