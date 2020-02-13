Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,295 ($17.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,265.72.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

