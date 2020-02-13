Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Shares of LON MSLH traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 838 ($11.02). The company had a trading volume of 434,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 821.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 735.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders have purchased 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089 over the last ninety days.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

