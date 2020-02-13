Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

LON:BREE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 98 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

