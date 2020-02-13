Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.91.

In other news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Insiders have bought 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083 in the last ninety days.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.