Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LON:OXB traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 661 ($8.70). The company had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.77.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09). Insiders have bought 1,330 shares of company stock worth $802,135 in the last quarter.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

