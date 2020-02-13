Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 12.57 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.79.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.