Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 17.03 ($0.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 19.06 ($0.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Pavel Maslovskiy purchased 17,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £2,262,000 ($2,975,532.75).

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

