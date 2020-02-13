Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ANP stock remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.47) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 333.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

