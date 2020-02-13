Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective (up from GBX 905 ($11.90)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF opened at GBX 760.20 ($10.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 829.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 820.90. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 689.40 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.