Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 286.18 ($3.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.43 million and a PE ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.65. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

