Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 532 ($7.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 542.80. Polar Capital has a one year low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

