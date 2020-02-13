Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ZTF traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 411 ($5.41). 78,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.53. Zotefoams has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.55).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

