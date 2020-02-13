Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON DVO opened at GBX 166.60 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a market capitalization of $280.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.37.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

