Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $97.28. 329,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 2,381.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 65.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 93,179 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 91,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

