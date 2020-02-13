PegNet Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $88,842.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,839,876,585 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

