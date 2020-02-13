Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Update

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 3,350,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,823. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

