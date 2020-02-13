Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Holdings Increased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 446.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the quarter. Penn Virginia comprises 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Penn Virginia worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $282.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.