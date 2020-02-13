PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,600. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNNT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 445,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.07. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

