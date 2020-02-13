PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $573,150.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PFSI opened at $37.17 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

