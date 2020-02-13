Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PEN traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.69. 250,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $190.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $20,301,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

