Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $186.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,282 shares of company stock worth $5,053,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

