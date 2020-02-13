Peony (PNY) Tops One Day Volume of $1,803.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $64,783.00 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000264 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,223,347 coins and its circulating supply is 2,103,519 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

