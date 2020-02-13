Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $28,000.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PEBK stock remained flat at $$28.28 during trading on Thursday. 154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.