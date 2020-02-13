Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.