PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,531 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $297,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 5,040,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $147.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

