PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $191,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP stock opened at $146.08 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

