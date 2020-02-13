PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,001 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.45. 92,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

