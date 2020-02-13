PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.88-5.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

