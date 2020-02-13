PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.88-5.88 EPS.

PEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $147.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

