Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perceptron in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perceptron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.14.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perceptron in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perceptron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

