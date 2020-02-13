Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 164,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,323. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

