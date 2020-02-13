Perlin (PERL) Market Cap Tops $12.32 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market cap of $12.32 million and $3.96 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

