Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Personal Group stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 398 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.32. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31).

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

