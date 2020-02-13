Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

PETS stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.22. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

