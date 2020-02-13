Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.