Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 272,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,314,246. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

