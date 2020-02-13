Phantasma Price Hits $0.0443 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $733,437.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00081877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.70 or 1.01491176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

