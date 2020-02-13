Phantomx Hits Market Cap of $2,756.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. In the last week, Phantomx has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $2,756.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.01271647 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000805 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

