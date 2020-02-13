Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of PM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 197,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,799,000 after acquiring an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

