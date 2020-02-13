Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.24. 25,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,846. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

