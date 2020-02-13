Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.82 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,257.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,118,144 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

