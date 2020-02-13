Photon (PHO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a total market cap of $130,462.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,187.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.02617623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04632571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00786763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00903817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00116857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00699934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Photon

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,611,080,093 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

