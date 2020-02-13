Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 954,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

