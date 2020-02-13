Pi Financial Reiterates “C$2.45” Price Target for WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL)

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) has been given a C$2.45 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.28.

CVE:WELL remained flat at $C$1.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 682,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,233. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The company has a market cap of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

