PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0001

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $919,972.00 and approximately $87,426.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.